CIF-SS Approves Playoffs for ‘Season 2’ Team Sports

By Zach Cavanagh

Championship season will finally return to the CIF-Southern Section this school year.

Following updated guidelines from the California Department of Public Health last week that allowed competitions between teams from any part of the state, the CIF-SS announced on Monday, April 12, that it would conduct section championships for team sports in Season 2.

These sports are baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, softball, boys and girls team tennis, boys volleyball and boys and girls dual meet wrestling. All playoff competitions are currently scheduled to take place at home sites, rather than one championship location.

CIF-SS is still working on approvals for almost all of its individual sports—boys and girls golf, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls individual tennis and boys and girls track and field—but because those sports have championship events where multiple schools attend one central location, there are more hoops to jump through.

The only sport denied a championship season will be boys and girls individual wrestling, as the sport has been unable to conduct tournaments this season, with no plans for league finals. The CDPH guidelines still forbade any individual wrestling tournaments because of the sports’ high contact and the gathering of multiple teams.

🚨CIF SOUTHERN SECTION UPDATE: 4-12-2021 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tLAZJ5iSx1 — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) April 12, 2021

