Citizens’ Climate Education: Building Corporate Cooperation with Climate Science

By Alexandra “Sandy” Exelby

Government and nongovernment policies are attacking the complex problems of climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act includes the most important climate legislation in the U.S. ever, expecting a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions up to a billion tons per year by 2030.

California and other states offer incentives that reduce household, agriculture and vehicle emissions.

In southern states, the region where resistance to climate change mitigation is highest, Facebook, Google and Amazon have driven rapid growth in renewable energy in states with few climate change regulations.

Companies such as Walmart, working with environmental groups on Project Gigaton, aim to eliminate tons of carbon emissions from their supply chain by 2030.

Corporate customers in North Carolina pressured Ingersoll Rand to develop more sustainable transport options. Anheuser-Busch is committed to production with renewable energy and promotes decarbonization by its suppliers.

The private sector is stepping up where partisan gridlock in government has failed. This should build trust in climate science.

Nothing single-handedly can solve such complex problems. Government and non-government policies, environmental organizations and education, plus our own smaller individual actions, can help to make life sustainable on our planet.

Sandy Exelby is a San Clemente resident, retired educator, and a member of the South Orange County Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Education and Lobby.

