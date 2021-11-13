Citizens’ Climate Education: Children’s Books About Climate Change for Holiday Giving

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Christine Kramer

The books listed here are suggestions for young people, because they build an awareness of our planet and the climate. Many of these books are also available on Kindle and Audible.

For young readers in grades K-3:

Andrew Joyner. Stand Up! Speak Up! a Story inspired by the Climate Change Revolution.

An introduction to activism seen through the eyes of a young girl.

Patricia MacLachlan. My Friend Earth.

An ode to the natural world from a Newbery Award-winning author.

Anne Matheson. The Forest Man: The True Story of Jadav Payeng.

A young boy battles deforestation on the Indian island he loves.

Jeanette Winter. Our House Is on Fire: Greta Thunberg’s Call to Save the Planet.

Picturebook story of Greta Thunberg to inspire readers who are beginning to learn about the world around them.

For readers in grades 3-6:

Caroline Arnold. A Warmer World: From Polar Bears to Butterflies, How Climate Change Affects Wildlife.

Changes in temperature can produce big changes in animals’ chances for survival.

Sandra Markle. Follow Those Zebras: Solving a Migration Mystery.

Realistic look at scientists problem-solving and conducting field research.

Andrea Minoglio. Our World Out of Balance: Understanding Climate Change and What We Can Do.

Gives an overview of climate challenges, asks why it matters, and offers ways to help.

Jon Scieszka. The Plant Planet. Also, Water Planet and Perfect Planet.

The start of a graphic novel series about four super animal astronauts who tackle climate change. A combination of kid wit and science from an author kids love.

Seymour Simon. Climate Action: What Happened and What We Can Do.

Explains the science of climate change and profiles young activists from around the world.

Greta Thunberg. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference.

Speeches of Greta Thunberg including her United Nations address.

For readers in grades 5-8:

Naomi Klein. How to Change Everything: The Young Human’s Guide to Protecting the Planet and Each Other.

Covers how we got here, and tools needed to fight to reshape the planet. Adults might recognize her book, This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate.

Mark Kurlansky. Bugs in Danger: Our Vanishing Bees, Butterflies, and Beetles.

Because of human practices of deforestation, large-scale agriculture, and production of greenhouse gases, insect populations are declining.

Sy Montgomery. Amazon Adventure: How Tiny Fish Are Saving the World’s Largest Rainforest. Part of the Scientists in the Field series.

The author explores tiny fish that can help preserve not only the rainforest, but by extension, our environment.

For readers in grades 9-12:

Melissa Koch. Forest Talk: How Trees Communicate.

Explains why protecting trees is vital to human health and welfare, as well as the Earth’s ecosystem.

Arjun Marwaha. Our Changing Earth: Why Climate Matters to Young People.

Written when he was in high school to foster awareness of climate change.

Nick Pyenson. Spying on Whales: The Past, Present, and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures.

The curator of fossil marine mammals at the Smithsonian offers lessons in what humans can learn about surviving in a changing world.

Chris Kramer is a longtime resident of San Juan Capistrano and a member of the South Orange County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby/Education.

She and her husband, Larry, have moved 26 times in their married life, including to India (Andhra Pradesh) and Africa (Ghana). She has a MLIS from University of Hawaii and a BA from University of Michigan (Go Blue).

