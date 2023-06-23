Tony Hays

When you look up in the sky at aircraft contrails, they appear as white puffy lines, sometimes forming interesting patterns. They look harmless, right? But they are not.

Until about five years ago, it was believed that carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from commercial aircraft operations were the primary contributor to climate change. A study published in 2021 by a group of U.S., European, and Chinese environmental scientists suggests aircraft contrails may contribute significantly more to global warming than CO 2 .

The effect of contrails is not obvious, because they don’t appear to occupy much of the sky. It is the cirrus clouds that are formed from contrails that make the biggest contribution. During the day, direct reflection of the sun’s rays offset some of the heat-trapping effect, but at night, the cirrus clouds act only as a thermal blanket.

Further research indicates that cleaner-burning fuels can reduce contrail cirrus cloud formation.

This can be achieved using aviation fuel produced from plants and animal fats, which results in fewer soot particles than fuel refined from oil. Another promising method is by rerouting aircraft both in direction and altitude to spaces in the sky where contrail formation is less likely to occur.

The French company Thales Avionics has developed a software tool that can estimate the probable climate impact of a given flight route considering the current meteorological conditions, and then suggest a modified flight route that would reduce the probability of contrail formation.

The difficulty is that predicting both the level of atmospheric humidity and location at altitude is still an emerging science, and more research is needed. This software is still in the testing phase.

Within the next 25 years, it is probable that most aircraft engines will be fueled by hydrogen. These engines will produce no CO 2, nor soot particles, but over twice as much water vapor, and water vapor itself also contributes to contrail formation.

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Airbus are involved in a joint study to compare emissions of a jet engine at altitude using either kerosene fuel or hydrogen.

CO 2 will remain in the atmosphere for hundreds of years to come, while water vapor will remain for only hours. Comparing their effects on global warming is not straightforward.

Tony Hays has worked in aircraft design and operations in the UK, Canada, and the U.S. since 1962, and currently teaches classes in aircraft design, primarily in Asia. He has a special interest in the design of aircraft and their propulsion systems to reduce carbon emissions. He is an active member of the south Orange County chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Education.