By Dr. Karl Reitz

What would you do with extra cash every month starting at $50 and climbing to over $200 in a few years? I’m sure that the answer to this question varies as widely as those reading this article.

But, of course, you will want to know where this money would come from. It would be funded by a fee imposed on companies whose products pollute our atmosphere. All it would take is for Congress to pass a bill called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

If this bill is enacted, companies will have to pay a fee starting at $15 for every ton of carbon dioxide their products cause to be released into the atmosphere. It would include oil, natural gas and coal companies.

According to the bill, the money thus collected would be returned equally to all citizens of the U.S. in the form of a monthly dividend. The bill also stipulates that the fee would slowly increase at a rate of $10 per year.

The implementation of this bill would result in a slow increase in the price of fossil-fuel-based energy, as well as products that most intensively use such energy. Studies have shown that for most families this increased cost will be more than offset by the dividends.

Rather than having the government mandate through regulations or encourage us through subsidies to buy certain energy-efficient products, we would make our own choices. We might choose to use our dividends to purchase products like solar panels, heat pumps, an induction stove or an electric vehicle, or possibly something entirely non-energy-related.

Atmospheric pollution results in indirect costs for disaster relief, insurance premiums and health care that we, rather than the companies that cause the problem, end up paying for. A carbon fee would begin to address this injustice. By reducing carbon pollution, these indirect costs would begin to lower.

Because this is a market-based approach to solving the problem of a warming Earth, it has been endorsed by a wide array of individuals and organizations including both liberals and conservatives. It includes all living former chairs of the Federal Reserve and 28 Nobel Prize-winning economists. It even includes 75% of Republicans under the age of 40.

If this makes sense to you, then you need to tell your elected officials, especially those in Congress, that you want them to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. When it passes, you will start receiving your dividend.

Karl Reitz is an environmental science educator, a member of the South Orange County Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Education/Lobby and a retired professor of social sciences from Chapman University.