City Accepting Nominations for Wall of Recognition

By Shawn Raymundo

The city is looking to add some additional names to its Wall of Recognition this year, as the window for the local community and organizations to nominate an individual was recently opened.

The Wall of Recognition, located at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center, is meant to recognize the commitment and volunteer efforts of San Juan residents who have helped make the city a better place.

“The City Council created the Wall of Recognition to recognize individuals whose service to the community has made the City of San Juan Capistrano a more productive and enjoyable place to live, work and visit,” the city stated in a news release.

Prospective nominees must be sponsored by a city councilmember, a nonprofit organization or a group of at least 10 local residents, according to the city. The nominees must also be a resident who has lived in San Juan for at least eight years.

Their “service to the community must have been performed in the city or can be adequately shown to have directly benefited the City,” the city stipulates, but notes that the “City Council may waive portions or all of the qualification requirements if services provided by the Nominee warrant said waiver in the opinion of a majority of the committee members.”

The city council is tasked with selecting this year’s recipients based on the pool of nominees. After the selections have been made, the city will hold a ceremony to unveil the latest additions to the Wall of Recognition at the Community Center.

The period to nominate an individual opened Aug. 12 and will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

To submit a nomination or ask questions, contact Senior Executive Assistant Matisse Reischl at 949.443.6315 or email her at mreischl@sanjuancapistrano.org.