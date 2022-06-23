City Appoints Anna Dickinson to Planning Commission

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

Following a vacancy on the Planning Commission left by the resignation of former Chairman Harrison Taylor, Anna Dickinson will now fill the role.

The City Council approved the appointment of Dickinson on Tuesday, June 21, as recommended by a mayoral subcommittee of Mayor Derek Reeve and Councilmember Troy Bourne. The Planning Commission advises the City Council on local decisions and matters.

Dickinson frequently attends City Council and other community meetings and comes to the Planning Commission directly from a spot on the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission, another vacancy the city will look to fill.

Taylor resigned on April 1 to focus on his “growing family and new career opportunities,” according to a statement he issued afterward.

In other news from the meeting, it was announced the city will enter into negotiations with Frontier Real Estate Investments for extended use of the Northwest Open Space. Frontier Real Estate Investments is headed by local developer Dan Almquist and was one of three final candidates under consideration for additional uses of the space, which could include equestrian components and a crop garden.

The council also approved a resolution of intention for sale of a city-owned portion of property on Paseo Adelanto to Jamboree Housing to facilitate a new City Hall and affordable housing site at the current City Hall site. In addition, the council declared a vacancy on the city’s Parks, Equestrian and Community Services Commission, following the resignation of former Commissioner Stephanie Heredia on June 7. The city will also look to fill that vacancy, with the eventual appointed commissioner serving the remainder of the term through March 31, 2023.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

