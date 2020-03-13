City Congratulates Wall of Recognition Honorees

Staff report

Jim Taylor, Marianne Taylor and Raymond Miller were named to the San Juan Capistrano Wall of Recognition during a ceremony at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Monday, March 9.

Jim Taylor, Marianne Taylor and Raymond Miller were added to the San Juan Capistrano Wall of Recognition. Photo: Collin Breaux

Jim Taylor is president of the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association, which hosts the annual Swallows Day Parade and Fiesta de las Golondrinas events. He is often seen around town in the traditional black-and-white Western wear of the Fiesta Association. Marianne Taylor started Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens to teach gardening and life skills as a way of empowering and connecting people, focusing on people with special needs, the military and others. She can often be found gardening at Los Rios Park. Miller has served on the City’s Utilities Commission and as Commander of American Legion Post 721. He has also been involved in other charitable organizations and public service advisory boards.

The Wall of Recognition is at the Community Center and spotlights people who have significantly contributed to San Juan Capistrano.