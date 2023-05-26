In its current form, Serra Park—a neighborhood recreational area at the corner of Calle Santa Rosalia and Calle Bonita—mostly has grass and walking paths, along with a play structure and bench.

The City of San Juan Capistrano is looking to add further features, though, and will be asking for the community’s input on what they want to see there.

The potential for enhancements was discussed during a Parks, Equestrian, and Community Services Commission meeting on May 15. City staff presented a list of possible upgrades, which included a bike rack, half basketball court, swings, dog enclosure, and connecting the walking path.

Other suggested upgrades by staff include updating the play area and installing shaded areas with barbecue stations.

“Ultimately, there would be design input and further discussion on the costs and bringing this forward for City Council approval,” Community Services Senior Management Analyst Kristen Hauptli said.

Commission Vice Chair Cody Martin suggested adding a pickleball court to go along with the basketball court, an idea to which other commissioners were receptive.

“The pickleball courts are kind of getting overrun right now. That’s what I’m hearing from a lot of people,” Martin said. “If we did half a basketball court, to me, it almost makes more sense to just make that a little bit bigger and make that basketball on one side and pickleball on another side.”

Commission Chair Shelly Barker voiced her support for providing shade and general enhancements after visiting the park.

“There seemed to be room to put these various items in place, whichever are prioritized,” Barker said.

The Commission did not make any final decisions on May 15 as far as recommendations to the City Council. Commissioners will continue to discuss the matter at their next meeting and get community feedback beforehand.

“This is the first steppingstone,” Hauptli said. “We’re not committed to anything. Whatever we prioritize is a working list and could still be changing. This just helps staff so when we do go to the community, we are able to present these ideas to them.”