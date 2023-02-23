Neighborhood streets in San Juan Capistrano will get spruced up in the coming years, courtesy of the City of San Juan Capistrano.

The city has come up with an ambitious plan to upgrade the condition of local street pavement—which has fallen into disrepair for decades due to neglected maintenance related to a lack of available funding—and took one step further on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when the City Council unanimously approved a design agreement with Adams Streeter Civil Engineers, Inc. for the project.

The contract amount is for $363,015. Adams Streeter previously has worked with the city, including on the beautification of Verdugo Street. They were the lowest bidder for the street improvement project.

The design process is expected to take approximately 90 days to complete, with construction anticipated to begin this summer and take six months to complete, an agenda report said.

Among the streets that soon will be addressed include Village Road, Rosenbaum Road, and Trabuco Creek Road. Some residents have voiced concerns over the years about the state of local streets, particularly the weathered pavement.

The wide-ranging pavement rehabilitation project has been made possible through federal funds made available from the American Rescue Plan Act. The first phase of the project recently kicked off with improvements made to Camino Capistrano, work that is ongoing and anticipated to finish by this summer.

“The next major initiative in the city’s comprehensive approach to improving roadway pavement conditions citywide will be implemented next fiscal year—Fiscal Year 2023-24,” Public Works Director Tom Toman said. “It involves the rehabilitation of local and residential streets.”

Those streets have been grouped into different zones, which will gradually see upgrades as time goes on.

“Zone 1 includes the public streets in and around Village San Juan, and the communities located along the east side of Camino Capistrano,” Toman said. “Zone 2 includes the Los Rios Historic District, going southwest all the way to Camino Del Avion.”

Zone 3 includes the communities of Capistrano Royale, Missions Hills Ranch, and Stone Ridge Estates. Zone 4 includes communities south of Ortega Highway and Zone 5 communities just off San Juan Creek Road.

“The public streets specifically within Zones 1, 2, 4, and 5 are anticipated for construction in Fiscal Year 2023-24, and we assume a construction start date in summer of this year,” Toman said.

The local streets were identified through a comprehensive evaluation of the city’s Pavement Condition Index, which measures and grades the state of local streets. “The city’s PCI before the City Council approved the enhanced spending plan was right around 67. A 67 is equivalent to kind of like a C- on our score,” Toman said. “With the improvements we’re doing on Camino Capistrano, this local street rehabilitation project, we’ll probably get that number up to 75 to 85, which is a good category.”