City Council Candidate Filing Period Opening in July

Staff report

The filing period to run for San Juan Capistrano City Council Districts 1 and 5 in the November election will open July 13, according to a recent city manager’s update.

“Candidates must be registered voters and reside in either District 1 or District 5 in San Juan Capistrano,” the update said. “Nomination papers must be signed by no less than 20 or no more than 30 registered voters residing in the district in which the candidate resides.”

The city website has district maps. Filing nomination papers will be at no cost.

“Appointments to obtain the candidate’s packet and review the information with the City Clerk are required,” the update said. “The City Clerk’s office will be open by appointment Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the nomination period.”

The filing period ends Aug. 7. Call the Office of the City Clerk at 949.443.6309 for more information.