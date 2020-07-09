City Council Candidates Emerge

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Candidates for the San Juan Capistrano City Council elections this fall have emerged as the filing period opens next week.

John Alpay announced his candidacy for the District 5 seat in a July 3 press release. Alpay is the Chairman of the Board for the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce, and he has previously served on the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Howard Hart previously announced his run for the District 5 seat during a San Juan Capistrano Coffee Chat this past January. Hart is on the city’s Planning Commission and is a military veteran.

The filing period to run for SJC City Council (Districts 1 and 5) opens on Monday, July 13, and ends on Friday, August 7, according to a press release from the city. The deadline extends to Wednesday, August 12, if an incumbent is not running for re-election and does not file papers by the August 7 deadline. The General Municipal Election takes place on November 3.

Sergio Farias currently occupies the District 1 seat, and Brian L. Maryott occupies the District 5 seat. Maryott is currently running for Congressman Mike Levin’s spot in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Candidates must be registered voters and reside in either District 1 or District 5 in San Juan Capistrano. Nomination papers must be signed by no fewer than 20 or more than 30 registered voters residing in the district in which the candidate resides. Each candidate is required to file a Statement of Economic Interest disclosing investments and interests in real property when the nomination papers are returned for filing, the city’s press release said.