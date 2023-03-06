By the end of this year, the San Juan Capistrano City Council aims to have a new meeting chamber built in the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Camino Del Avion.

To continue moving the project along, the City Council is expected to approve a construction contract on Tuesday, March 7. City staff recommends councilmembers go with Neuroth Construction, the lowest bidder.

The project will involve a 1,000-square-foot expansion of the existing Community Center space for a new Council Chambers so more members of the public can attend City Council meetings.

“The scope of work involves opening out the east side of the community hall and constructing a raised dais for use by the City Council and commissions/committees conducting public meetings,” the city said in an agenda report. “Improvements also include construction of a new restroom, accessibility upgrades, casework and structural modifications, installation of a new 150kW standby generator and mechanical equipment upgrades, and installation of new lighting and audio/visual equipment.”

The improvements will also update the more-than-20-year-old space by “adding new wall coverings, paint and lighting, video monitors and improved sound equipment,” according to the report.

Pending the City Council’s approval of going with Neuroth, construction would begin towards the end of this month and is expected to finish later this year.

The project is being done concurrently with the separate construction of a new City Hall facility on Paseo Adelanto, where old City Hall building sits. City Council meetings are being moved to the Community Center since there will not be enough space to accommodate meetings at the new City Hall.

City Council meetings are now being temporarily held at the Nydegger Building on La Matanza Street. The last City Council meeting at City Hall was held in November 2022.

Also on Tuesday’s meeting agenda is a proclamation officially recognizing this year’s Fiesta de las Golondrinas through April 30, in recognition of the upcoming Swallow’s Day Parade and related events.

The parade will happen on March 25 in Downtown San Juan, with other festivities—including the Fiesta Association’s El Presidenté Ball on Saturday, March 11—leading into the big day.

San Juan residents can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person at 31421 La Matanza Street or watch a livestreamed video online at sanjuancapistrano.org. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.