By Clara Helm and Shawn Raymundo

The San Juan Capistrano City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to contract with R.J. Noble Company, Inc. to complete the city’s Local Streets Pavement and Rehabilitation Project.

As the “lowest responsible bidder,” R.J. Noble was tapped for the roughly $11.95 million construction project that looks to rehabilitate the pavement on several San Juan streets in five areas, or zones, throughout the city.

“The goal is tomorrow or this week to meet with R.J. Noble and our utilities, various utility providers, to start working on our constructability schedule,” City Engineer Joe Parco told the council on Tuesday evening. “We think we’re going to start in October in Zone 4.”

Zone 4 encompasses streets within the Belford Terrace community, communities located south of Ortega Highway and the east side of Rancho Viejo Road to Avenida Siega. That section of the project is estimated to cost $3.2 million, according to Parco.

The streets in Zone 1, which includes the Village San Juan Capistrano community and the Casitas’ neighborhoods south of JSerra Catholic High School to the Inn at the Mission Hotel, are projected to cost $1.72 million to rehabilitate.

For approximately $3.2 million, the city will repave streets in Zone 2, comprising Los Rios Historic District, south to the Dana Mesa community and north of Del Obispo.

“So, as part of the revised CIP program to resurface the parking lot of Los Rios, we are going to combine the streets within Los Rios Historic District with that project, and we are going to award that project in January,” Parco said.

Zone 3’s streets include the areas of Stoneridge Estates, Capistrano Royal and Mission Hills Ranch. Zone 5 encompasses the Madonna tract, Los Corrales and Lomas Verde, as well as Valle Road from San Juan Creek Road to Avenida California, according to the city.

The project, which comes after the city recently completed the Camino Capistrano Pavement Rehabilitation Project, involves removing failing pavement and replacing it with new pavement sections, as well as the construction of ADA ramps, gutter repair, traffic signal loop replacement, installation of pavement marking and more.

“Just in summary, this project is going to total 28 to 30 miles of paving,” Parco said. “It’ll include 35,000 tons of asphalt and include 250 reconstruction of ADA ramps that were not in compliance.”

Referencing the Pavement Conditions Index (PCI), Parco noted that streets start with a 100 PCI before gradually degrading over the years.

“When it gets to about two-thirds of its life, the street will start to degrade really quickly and fall off,” Parco explained. “So, what that means is what we need to do in terms of a street improvement program is to spend our dollars before it gets to that point. And so if we do that ,we can save up to six to 10 times per square foot of construction costs.”

R.J. Noble’s base bid came in at just north of $11.95 million, with a 15% contingency. Three other companies, ATP General Engineering Contractors, PALP DBA Excel Paving Company and All American Asphalt, Inc. also submitted bids

ATP’s base bid was about $12.06 million, while PALP said it could perform the project for nearly $15.25 million, and All American’s bid came in at $16.34 million.

Other than the low price, city staff recommended R.J. Noble as the prospective contractor because of its positive feedback from references and its success in completing other pavement rehabilitation projects in San Juan Capistrano.

Some of its notable projects include the Meredith Canyon Local Streets Pavement Rehabilitation Project, as well as the Capistrano Villas I, II, and III Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

Parco noted that the engineer’s estimate for the project was $14.1 million.

“So, the good news … is there will be over $2 million in project savings as a result of (R.J. Noble’s) bid,” he said.

Expressing concern over when the council should start discussing how the city is going to protect the streets going forward, Councilmember John Taylor asked City Manager Ben Siegel whether the city is figuring such costs into future budgets.

According to Siegel, the city will propose some measures as part of next fiscal year’s budget, “once we have a better sense of our ongoing revenue profile.”

“But at this point, we think we have a healthy budget that will certainly allow us to complete the council’s pavement rehab program, and then we do think you’ll have to allocate more than you have been over prior years for the ongoing maintenance of those streets,” Siegel said, adding: “We want to be in the slurry seal and grinding overlay business, not the reconstruction business.”

Responding to a question from Councilmember John Campbell on what the current condition of the streets are compared to what they will be next summer, Parco said that before the Camino Cap and Local Streets rehab projects, the roads had a PCI of 69.

“After these two projects are complete, we’ll be in the high 70s,” Parco said.

As part of the council’s vote on Tuesday, the city will transfer $500,000 of project savings from the recently completed Camino Cap project to the Local Street Project. Construction for the project is expected to begin in October and be completed by Summer 2024.

“The Local Streets will be a little different than our Camino Cap project in that we’ll be doing the work during the day. Typically, we work in the evenings,” Parco said. “Everyone will be at work, at school; we’re going to make the most out of that as much as we can.”