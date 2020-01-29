City Gives Update on Verdugo Street Construction

Construction of the Verdugo Street Beautification Project continued the week of Jan. 23 with the installation of several “noticeable amenities,” according to a weekly update from the city manager on Jan. 23.

“The City’s contractor installed concrete brick pavers along the southerly sidewalk of Verdugo Street, and constructed footings for the new trellis and light poles in the plaza area,” the update said. “Planting pots were also installed, and a portion of the new southerly sidewalk was opened to pedestrians for access to the movie theater and adjacent businesses. It is anticipated that improvements to the northern sidewalk could begin in early February.”