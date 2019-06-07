City to Hold Silent Auction for Historic Street Signs

Staff

Several of the city’s old street signs that have historical value are set to be auctioned off at the Community Center on Thursday, June 13.

Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Community Services Department will host a silent auction to sell off 68 street signs that were salvaged when the city installed federally compliant reflective signs as part of a capital improvement project in 2017.

Some of the street signs include Ortega Highway, El Camino Real, San Juan Creek Road and Los Rios Street – likely to be the crown jewel of the auction as the city only has one to sell.

Bids will start at a minimum of $25, which will go to the city’s Youth Advisory Board and its “efforts to support underprivileged youth in the community,” according to the city.

The Community Center is located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. Contact the Community Services Department at 949.493.5911 for additional information.