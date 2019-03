The city of San Juan Capistrano will offer a six-week disaster preparedness class starting Monday, April 8.

The local Community Emergency Response Team will lead the weekly training sessions as it teaches participants how to prepare and respond to emergencies and hazardous situations, including earthquakes, fires and floods.

Individuals taking the weekly sessions, taught from 6:30-9 p.m., will receive hands-on, disaster-scenario training to learn basic first aid, how to safely use a fire extinguisher, and conduct light search and rescue, among other things.

Following the six-week course, participants will get to apply their new skills in a disaster simulation on May 18.

The classes will be held at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Camino del Avion. Participants must be at least 18 years old or be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For additional information and to apply, call 949.443.6304 or go to Sanjuancapistrano.org/CERT.