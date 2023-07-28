The City of San Juan Capistrano is looking to honor the late Deputy Brian Haney who died in February in a single-vehicle collision in Lake Elsinore.

City staff is recommending the City Council approve a design Tuesday, Aug. 1, for a proposed flagpole memorial dedication at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center entrance on Camino Del Avion.

Haney, a deputy sheriff who’s been with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department since August 2016, worked as a member of the Critical Incident Response Team in San Juan Capistrano.

“To commemorate the dedication, staff recommends the installation of a decorative boulder with dedication plaque, uplighting consistent with existing flagpole uplighting, an expanded decomposed granite seating area with new benches consistent with existing Verdugo Street benches, and an enhanced planting palette to beautify the area,” a city staff report said.

Along with honoring Haney’s memory, the memorial is also intended to enhance the Community Center entrance. City staff has reportedly received support for the venture from Haney’s family and OCSD.

“Pending City Council approval of the recommended action, installation of the improvements is anticipated to be complete this fall,” according to the report.

Brightview Landscape Services, which contracts with the city for landscaping services, would put in the new plants and seating area.

“The City’s facility maintenance contractor, United Building and Development, would install the boulder, plaque, benches, lighting and trashcan under its existing contract with the City,” the staff report said. “Following project completion, a dedication ceremony would be held at the Community Center.”

The project is estimated to cost $16,500, which would come from the city’s General Fund.

Haney’s peers mourned his loss after his death.

“Our hearts break with the news of the death of our fallen brother, Deputy Brian Haney,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said following the fatal collision. “On behalf of the entire family at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in recognition and honor of Brian.”

In addition to his San Juan duties, Haney also worked at a jail complex in Orange.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the Nydegger Building at 31421 La Matanza Street. Members of the public can either attend in person or watch a live-streamed video online at sanjuancapistrano.org.