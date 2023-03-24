SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO ANNUAL WEED ABATEMENT 2023

Each year in April, the City of San Juan Capistrano notifies property owners of the requirement to perform weed abatement on their property in compliance with City Ordinance No. 348, no later than May 15th.

The native and naturalized landscape of San Juan Capistrano is highly susceptible to fire. Due to dry weather conditions, it is especially important to reduce this fire potential through the removal of weeds, garbage, refuse and dirt throughout the city. This maintenance is required to help reduce those risks; taking away the fuel that feeds a fire is an important step in prevention.

All property owners are required to perform the weed/refuse abatement no later than May 15, 2023.

If the required abatement is not performed by the compliance deadline, the City will perform the work and assess charges to the property owner for the abatement plus administrative costs. The City encourages property owners to avoid administrative costs by performing their own weed abatement or by contacting an outside company to do the required work. Weed abatement and rubbish disposal specifications for the City of San Juan Capistrano are:

Residences (including front, side, back, and parkways):

• Lawns: remove all weeds exceeding six (6) inches in height. Mow lawns to uniform height, not to exceed three (3) inches and trim all edges.

• Unplanted or completely overgrown areas: remove all rubbish, refuse, etc. Mow or clear by hand equipment until property is clean of all weeds.

Undeveloped Parcels:

• Mow or clear weeds by hand equipment to a height of no taller than (2) inches above the soil surface.

• In the event tumbleweeds exist on the property, they must be removed.

• Edge or hand cut around all walls, walks, curbs, telephone poles, street parkways, and other

obstructions until property is clear of weeds.

Note: Burning is prohibited by the County Air Pollution Department; therefore, all tumbleweeds and rubbish must be removed from the site.

The City’s Ordinance also requires properties to be maintained year-round. We need your help to make sure our community stays safe from wildfires. For specific questions regarding weed abatement in San Juan Capistrano, please contact the City’s Weed Abatement Administrator. Telephone: (949) 498-3359, e-mail: ed@estewartinc.com

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

