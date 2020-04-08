City of San Juan Capistrano Considering Affordable Housing at City-Owned Property

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

As part of plans for more affordable housing, the San Juan Capistrano City Council approved an exclusive negotiation agreement with Jamboree Housing Corporation for potential housing on property near San Juan Capistrano City Hall during a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 7.

Up to 40 housing units and a new city hall building could go up on a 2 ½-acre portion of property at 32400 Paseo Adelanto. The City of San Juan Capistrano and Jamboree Housing will assess the viability of the proposal.

The consideration for affordable housing is related to state requirements. The project site is roughly between the creek and railroad tracks. The housing project would be three stories and behind the new city hall. Two levels of residential units would be above a parking garage for the housing site. The new city hall would be constructed in the general location of the current city hall.

“We estimate the project cost to be about $23 million,” said Joel Rojas, Director of Development Services for the city.

The developer has identified an approximately $5 million gap in funding that the city will need to address. City Manager Ben Siegel said the gap would be addressed through funds earmarked for affordable housing.

Councilmember Derek Reeve expressed support for the consideration, though noted it is “really preliminary.”

“I think the concept is outstanding. We have a duty as a city to address our affordable housing needs, but we also have a serious need to upgrade and address our failing city hall issue,” Reeve said. “This is outstanding partnership of public and private (sectors) coming together. I want to thank Jamboree, and I want to thank (city) staff.”

Mayor Pro Tem John Taylor noted the site is near a park and trails and called it a “very win-win situation.”

If the city and Jamboree Housing agree the project is feasible, the project will then go before public hearings and reviewed by the City Design Review Committee, Cultural Heritage Commission and Planning Commission. There also are other regulatory steps the project must go through.

In other meeting news, Councilmember Brian Maryott mentioned former Long Beach Fire Captain David Rosa being memorialized with a sign on the I-5 freeway at the Camino Capistrano offramp, as reported by the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

The council meeting was conducted by teleconference and members of the public were not allowed to attend in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.