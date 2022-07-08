City of San Juan Capistrano: Notice of Election

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Elections will be held in the City of San Juan Capistrano on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for:

(3) Members of the City Council, from District 2, District 3, and District 4 each for full terms of four years.

If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by § 10229, Elections Code of the State of California.

Vote Centers will be open nine (9) days prior to election day between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on election day.

/s/ Maria Morris

Maria Morris, CMC

City Clerk

Dated: June 22, 2022



NOTIFICACIÓN DE LA ELECCIÓN

POR LA PRESENTE SE DA AVISO de que se habrá de llevar a cabo

una Elección Municipal General en la Ciudad de San Juan Capistrano, el martes,

8 de Noviembre del 2022, para los siguientes Funcionarios:

Para (3) Miembros del Concejo Municipal para el Districto 2, Districto 3, y el Districto 4. (Período completo de cuatro años)

Si no se nomina a nadie o solamente a una persona para un cargo electivo, se puede realizar el nombramiento al cargo elegido según lo prescrito por la

§10229 del Código Electoral del Estado de California.

Los centros electorales estarán abiertos nueve (9) dias antes de la elección entre las 8:00 a.m. y 8:00 p.m. y estarán abiertos entre las 7:00 a.m. y

8:00 p.m. el día de elección.

/s/ Maria Morris

Maria Morris, CMC

Secretaria Municipal

Fecha: 22 de Junio del 2022

