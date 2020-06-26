City of San Juan Capistrano: Public Notice Elections

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Elections will be held in the City of San Juan Capistrano on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for:

(2) Members of the City Council, from District 1 and District 5 each for full terms of four years.

If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by § 10229, Elections Code of the State of California.

Vote Centers will be open four (4) days prior to election day between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on election day.

/s/ Maria Morris___________

Maria Morris, CMC

City Clerk

Dated: June 9, 2020