City Plans to Sell Calle Arroyo Parcel

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Due to the landlocked nature of the approximately one-acre property, the City of San Juan Capistrano intends to sell a parcel of land it owns at Calle Arroyo and Rancho Viejo Road to R&H Land Partners.

The city council approved a resolution of intent for sale during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The city-owned parcel is near property owned by St. Margaret’s Episcopal School and the Ortega Cottages Business Park. Stand-alone public use on the parcel is considered “generally infeasible” due to a lack of available access.

“The proposed sale of the property to the adjacent landowner at or above fair market value is envisioned to facilitate improved options for long-term use of the site, while mitigating future risk and maintenance obligations associated with City ownership,” a city staff report said. “The Calle Arroyo parcel is currently operated under a License Agreement by Ortega Equestrian Center and used for office space, support facilities and a riding ring, all in conjunction with a larger commercial equestrian and stable operation located on an adjacent property owned by St. Margaret’s.”

R&H Land Partners has reportedly agreed to engage in discussions with Ortega Equestrian Center to allow continued use of the Calle Arroyo parcel for a limited time. R&H Land Partners is represented by Robert Socci, the owner of the Ortega Cottages business park.

City staff will return to the council at a November 2 meeting with a recommendation to complete the transaction via approval of a purchase and sale agreement, according to the report.

