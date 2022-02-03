City Removes Historic Tree Due to Safety Concerns

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

A fallen limb from a large and ancient sycamore tree recently damaged several cars in the JSerra Catholic High School parking lot, necessitating the tree’s removal by the City of San Juan Capistrano.

The tree—which is said to be over 200 years old—reportedly fell in the JSerra parking lot last Tuesday on Jan. 25. No one was injured from the fall.

An arborist sent by the city to inspect the tree determined it was not structurally sound and at risk of complete failure due to damage that occurred when the limb was shed. The tree was then removed due to safety concerns.

Photos courtesy of the City of San Juan Capistrano

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

