City Selects Businesses, Nonprofits Receiving Assistance Grants

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux
Out of nearly 100 applications, the City of San Juan Capistrano has selected 18 small businesses and two nonprofits to receive San Juan Capistrano CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) Grant funds.
The grants are $10,000 each, and recipients were chosen by a random selection process administered by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) of Cal State Fullerton. The SBDC will work with each recipient to verify eligibility and obtain required financial documentation called for in the program guidelines. If the selected businesses and nonprofits are not able to provide the required documentation or are deemed ineligible, SBDC will move to the alternates list.
“The city was pleased to see a variety of industries reflected in the grant recipients, and hopes that the infusion of funds will assist in financial recovery efforts,” a city statement said.
The city’s share of funds from the state is $450,000. The federal government provided states with assistance funding under the CARES legislation. The San Juan Capistrano City Council voted in August to use funds for business and nonprofit assistance, as well as for rental assistance and food distribution in the community.
The Capistrano Dispatch applied for a grant, but was not selected.
Here is a list of grant recipients:
Small businesses
Selected
|1
|Bridges Equestrian, Inc.
|2
|Five Vines Wine Bar
|3
|Agility Personnel
|4
|Radiant Smiles Dental Care
|5
|Thai That, Inc.
|6
|A Touch of Heaven Massage & Holistic Healing
|7
|Isabel’s Beauty Salon
|8
|NPB Company Inc
|9
|Bridges Training Stable
|10
|The Cottage Gallery on Los Rios
|11
|The Massage Associates
|12
|PUBLIC 74 Restaurant
|13
|Pizza Amore Cafe
|14
|E&D Food Inc
|15
|Tspoons Cooking School
|16
|Orange County Acupuncture
|17
|Jovenville
|18
|Zen Dojos Capistrano
Alternates
|1
|Skincare by Marilee
|2
|CA Future Focused
|3
|Subway sandwich
|4
|Sila Dental
|5
|Laundrylicious
|6
|Jeremy R Verhines, Nursing Corporation, DBA Purpose Psychiatry
|7
|Fleur-ish
|8
|En Vogue Nails Spa
|9
|THE OLD BARN ANTIQUES MALL INC.
|10
|CAPISTRANO ACADEMY OF DANCE INC
|11
|CSA Cheer & Tumbling, Coast Spirit Athletics
|12
|Agave Systems, Inc.
|13
|Encompass Recovery
|14
|The Tea House on Los Rios
|15
|Farmakis Farms LLC
|16
|DR KALINIAN COASTAL NEUROPSYCHOLOGY SPECIALISTS
|17
|South Beach Pain & Injury Center
|18
|Lifestyle Fitness and Wellness
|19
|Taqueros Mexican Restaurant
|20
|Best Western Capistrano Inn
|21
|Ricardo’s Place
|22
|a single shot photography.
|23
|Orange County SkinLab
|24
|Wildfire Mercantile
|25
|Mollies Famous Cafe
|26
|Nest
|27
|Laser Exhibitor Service, Inc
|28
|ARONNE AGENCY
|29
|The Capistrano Dispatch
|30
|Tim is Making Great Coffee
|31
|Trio Rewards
|32
|Vermeulen Landscaping, INC
|33
|ABBY’S FINE JEWELRY DESIGNS
|34
|Donut Hut
|35
|Ortega Equestrian Center
|36
|Subway Sandwiches
|37
|Live Free Apparel
|38
|316 bakery shop llc
|39
|DAMION HICKMAN DESIGN
|40
|Salon Capistrano & Spa
|41
|The Zuri Pet Spa & Resort
|42
|The Flame broiler
|43
|Printing OC
|44
|Zoomars Petting Zoo
|45
|Prescription Clothing
|46
|European/International, Gmbh
|47
|Accent Portraits by Diana / San Juan Photo & Digital
|48
|Bad to the Bone BBQ
|49
|PURE Restaurant Solutions
|50
|DE AUTOS, INC
|51
|Invictus Fitness Solutions LLC
Nonprofits
Selected
|1
|Camino Real Playhouse
|2
|The Shea Center
Alternates
|1
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley
|2
|FC Capistrano
|3
|Acres of Love
|4
|San Juan Hills Academic Foundation
|5
|Homefront America, Inc.
|6
|St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church
|7
|Laura’s House Resale Store
|8
|Mission San Juan Capistrano Store
comments (1)
Congrats to all Fyi to the community- Sadly, Mission San Juan Capistrano did not receive any support from the City despite being affected so much that 45 locals lost jobs and we are closed 3 days a week. The Mission San Juan Capistrano is the heart of our beautiful community (and runs a Store too) which under Supervior Bartlett received support to stay open. It is disappointing that a 245 landmark cannot somehow receive any support. Most communities would be thrilled to have such a beautiful anchor and find a way to help. If you want to help – consider joining our Stay Open Campaign at: http://www.missionsjc.com. We need your help. Thank you.