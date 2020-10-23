EYE ON SJC, News

City Selects Businesses, Nonprofits Receiving Assistance Grants

Out of nearly 100 applications, the City of San Juan Capistrano has selected 18 small businesses and two nonprofits to receive San Juan Capistrano CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) Grant funds.

The grants are $10,000 each, and recipients were chosen by a random selection process administered by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) of Cal State Fullerton. The SBDC will work with each recipient to verify eligibility and obtain required financial documentation called for in the program guidelines. If the selected businesses and nonprofits are not able to provide the required documentation or are deemed ineligible, SBDC will move to the alternates list.

“The city was pleased to see a variety of industries reflected in the grant recipients, and hopes that the infusion of funds will assist in financial recovery efforts,” a city statement said.

The city’s share of funds from the state is $450,000. The federal government provided states with assistance funding under the CARES legislation. The San Juan Capistrano City Council voted in August to use funds for business and nonprofit assistance, as well as for rental assistance and food distribution in the community.

The Capistrano Dispatch applied for a grant, but was not selected.

Here is a list of grant recipients:

Small businesses

Selected

1Bridges Equestrian, Inc.
2Five Vines Wine Bar
3Agility Personnel
4Radiant Smiles Dental Care
5Thai That, Inc.
6A Touch of Heaven Massage & Holistic Healing
7Isabel’s Beauty Salon
8NPB Company Inc
9Bridges Training Stable
10The Cottage Gallery on Los Rios
11The Massage Associates
12PUBLIC 74 Restaurant
13Pizza Amore Cafe
14E&D Food Inc
15Tspoons Cooking School
16Orange County Acupuncture
17Jovenville
18Zen Dojos Capistrano

Alternates

1Skincare by Marilee
2CA Future Focused
3Subway sandwich
4Sila Dental
5Laundrylicious
6Jeremy R Verhines, Nursing Corporation, DBA Purpose Psychiatry
7Fleur-ish
8En Vogue Nails Spa
9THE OLD BARN ANTIQUES MALL INC.
10CAPISTRANO ACADEMY OF DANCE INC
11CSA Cheer & Tumbling, Coast Spirit Athletics
12Agave Systems, Inc.
13Encompass Recovery
14The Tea House on Los Rios
15Farmakis Farms LLC
16DR KALINIAN COASTAL NEUROPSYCHOLOGY SPECIALISTS
17South Beach Pain & Injury Center
18Lifestyle Fitness and Wellness
19Taqueros Mexican Restaurant
20Best Western Capistrano Inn
21Ricardo’s Place
22a single shot photography.
23Orange County SkinLab
24Wildfire Mercantile
25Mollies Famous Cafe
26Nest
27Laser Exhibitor Service, Inc
28ARONNE AGENCY
29The Capistrano Dispatch
30Tim is Making Great Coffee
31Trio Rewards
32Vermeulen Landscaping, INC
33ABBY’S FINE JEWELRY DESIGNS
34Donut Hut
35Ortega Equestrian Center
36Subway Sandwiches
37Live Free Apparel
38316 bakery shop llc
39DAMION HICKMAN DESIGN
40Salon Capistrano & Spa
41The Zuri Pet Spa & Resort
42The Flame broiler
43Printing OC
44Zoomars Petting Zoo
45Prescription Clothing
46European/International, Gmbh
47Accent Portraits by Diana / San Juan Photo & Digital
48Bad to the Bone BBQ
49PURE Restaurant Solutions
50DE AUTOS, INC
51Invictus Fitness Solutions LLC

Nonprofits

Selected

1Camino Real Playhouse
2The Shea Center

Alternates

1Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley
2FC Capistrano
3Acres of Love
4San Juan Hills Academic Foundation
5Homefront America, Inc.
6St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church
7Laura’s House Resale Store
8Mission San Juan Capistrano Store

  • Mechelle Lawrence Adams Reply

    Congrats to all Fyi to the community- Sadly, Mission San Juan Capistrano did not receive any support from the City despite being affected so much that 45 locals lost jobs and we are closed 3 days a week. The Mission San Juan Capistrano is the heart of our beautiful community (and runs a Store too) which under Supervior Bartlett received support to stay open. It is disappointing that a 245 landmark cannot somehow receive any support. Most communities would be thrilled to have such a beautiful anchor and find a way to help. If you want to help – consider joining our Stay Open Campaign at: http://www.missionsjc.com. We need your help. Thank you.

