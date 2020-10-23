City Selects Businesses, Nonprofits Receiving Assistance Grants

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Out of nearly 100 applications, the City of San Juan Capistrano has selected 18 small businesses and two nonprofits to receive San Juan Capistrano CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) Grant funds.

The grants are $10,000 each, and recipients were chosen by a random selection process administered by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) of Cal State Fullerton. The SBDC will work with each recipient to verify eligibility and obtain required financial documentation called for in the program guidelines. If the selected businesses and nonprofits are not able to provide the required documentation or are deemed ineligible, SBDC will move to the alternates list.

“The city was pleased to see a variety of industries reflected in the grant recipients, and hopes that the infusion of funds will assist in financial recovery efforts,” a city statement said.

The city’s share of funds from the state is $450,000. The federal government provided states with assistance funding under the CARES legislation. The San Juan Capistrano City Council voted in August to use funds for business and nonprofit assistance, as well as for rental assistance and food distribution in the community.

The Capistrano Dispatch applied for a grant, but was not selected.

Here is a list of grant recipients:

Small businesses

Selected

1 Bridges Equestrian, Inc. 2 Five Vines Wine Bar 3 Agility Personnel 4 Radiant Smiles Dental Care 5 Thai That, Inc. 6 A Touch of Heaven Massage & Holistic Healing 7 Isabel’s Beauty Salon 8 NPB Company Inc 9 Bridges Training Stable 10 The Cottage Gallery on Los Rios 11 The Massage Associates 12 PUBLIC 74 Restaurant 13 Pizza Amore Cafe 14 E&D Food Inc 15 Tspoons Cooking School 16 Orange County Acupuncture 17 Jovenville 18 Zen Dojos Capistrano

Alternates

1 Skincare by Marilee 2 CA Future Focused 3 Subway sandwich 4 Sila Dental 5 Laundrylicious 6 Jeremy R Verhines, Nursing Corporation, DBA Purpose Psychiatry 7 Fleur-ish 8 En Vogue Nails Spa 9 THE OLD BARN ANTIQUES MALL INC. 10 CAPISTRANO ACADEMY OF DANCE INC 11 CSA Cheer & Tumbling, Coast Spirit Athletics 12 Agave Systems, Inc. 13 Encompass Recovery 14 The Tea House on Los Rios 15 Farmakis Farms LLC 16 DR KALINIAN COASTAL NEUROPSYCHOLOGY SPECIALISTS 17 South Beach Pain & Injury Center 18 Lifestyle Fitness and Wellness 19 Taqueros Mexican Restaurant 20 Best Western Capistrano Inn 21 Ricardo’s Place 22 a single shot photography. 23 Orange County SkinLab 24 Wildfire Mercantile 25 Mollies Famous Cafe 26 Nest 27 Laser Exhibitor Service, Inc 28 ARONNE AGENCY 29 The Capistrano Dispatch 30 Tim is Making Great Coffee 31 Trio Rewards 32 Vermeulen Landscaping, INC 33 ABBY’S FINE JEWELRY DESIGNS 34 Donut Hut 35 Ortega Equestrian Center 36 Subway Sandwiches 37 Live Free Apparel 38 316 bakery shop llc 39 DAMION HICKMAN DESIGN 40 Salon Capistrano & Spa 41 The Zuri Pet Spa & Resort 42 The Flame broiler 43 Printing OC 44 Zoomars Petting Zoo 45 Prescription Clothing 46 European/International, Gmbh 47 Accent Portraits by Diana / San Juan Photo & Digital 48 Bad to the Bone BBQ 49 PURE Restaurant Solutions 50 DE AUTOS, INC 51 Invictus Fitness Solutions LLC

Nonprofits

Selected

1 Camino Real Playhouse 2 The Shea Center

Alternates

1 Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley 2 FC Capistrano 3 Acres of Love 4 San Juan Hills Academic Foundation 5 Homefront America, Inc. 6 St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church 7 Laura’s House Resale Store 8 Mission San Juan Capistrano Store