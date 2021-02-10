City Undertakes Maintenance Work on Los Rios Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

People walking around the Los Rios area may have noticed portions of Los Rios Park are fenced off.

That’s because the City of San Juan Capistrano is getting started on renovation efforts at the popular recreation spot. The Public Works Department is in the process of undertaking several park maintenance projects, with Los Rios Park the current focus, Senior Management Analyst Matisse Reischl said.

“Two weeks ago, Public Works repaired the drinking fountain and has now begun refurbishment of the picnic tables and benches,” Reischl said.

Public Works will be repairing and painting various trellis structures at the park in March. Come April, the city hopes to schedule repair and new paint work for the restroom building.

“Ongoing efforts include tree trimming, landscape maintenance and irrigation repairs,” Reischl said.

A portion of Los Rios Park is fenced off for renovations on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

