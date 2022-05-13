Classical Concert Comes to San Juan Capistrano in June

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Featured photo: Featured soloist Aubree Oliverson. Image courtesy of Kontrapunktus

Kontrapunktus, a classical music ensemble group, will perform at Mission Basilica in San Juan Capistrano on June 12.

The San Juan concert is one of six that the troupe will hold throughout Southern California.

“Kontrapunktus will be performing the exquisite works of Italian Baroque masters Domenico Gabrielli, Francesco Geminiani, Pietro Locatelli, Domenico Scarlatti, Tomaso Antonio Vitale, and Antonio Vivaldi,” a news release said.

General admission tickets start at $29.95; discounted tickets are available for senior citizens, veterans, and students at $19.95. Both can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

