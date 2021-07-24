Climate Education: Climate 101 in 2021

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
By Joanna Clark
A little more than a week ago, MSNBC journalist Ali Velshi began his report on the growing climate emergency by telling us, “The West is on fire, roads are literally melting, and people are dropping dead in the heat. Hurricanes come earlier, more frequently and, often because of warmer seas and changes in the prevailing winds, with more devastating effects.”
In 1769, when our love affair with fossil fuels began, the global population was about 771 million, and concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere were about 278 parts per million (ppm). In the ensuing 252 years, population growth exceeded 7.8 billion. With its increasing demand for fossil fuels, atmospheric CO2 has risen to 415.86 ppm. That’s the biggest and fastest change in atmospheric CO2 in more than 800,000 years. Get it? It’s all tied to us.
The effects of greenhouse gases are not new. In the mid-to-late1880s, numerous European and American scientists demonstrated how increasing carbon dioxide levels (CO2) could warm the planet. The issue didn’t creep up unexpectedly; adequate warnings were provided. We chose to ignore the science and growing threat.
Today, temperatures exceeding 115 degrees are responsible for more than one-third of heat-related deaths.
Despite the accumulated evidence, the climate naysayers seek to convince us that global warming and climate change are hoaxes. The vast majority of these naysayers are mega-rich individuals who owe their fortunes to fossil fuels. They stand to lose the most in their denial of climate crises. Their goal: the best lack of government regulation their money can buy.
The United Nations created the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 1988. Since then, the IPCC has published five Synthesis Reports, with a Special Report 1.5°C, followed by the US Global Change Research Program’s 4th National Climate Assessment, a week later. Both reports concluded that we had 12 yearsto limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5°C. Beyond 1.5°C, even a half-degree will significantly worsen the risks of severe droughts, floods, storms, and extreme heatwaves. Should this occur, the planet could become uninhabitable. Twelve years from the date of the report is 2030. Today in 2021, we have nine years left to save our children’s home from becoming potentially uninhabitable.
On June 23, 2021, Agence France-Presse published the 4,000-page draft of the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, currently undergoing final review for release in February 2022. It indicates that “climate change will fundamentally reshape life on Earth in the coming decades, even if humans can tame planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.”
For those still doubting—it’s time to “wake up and smell the smog.”
Joanna Clark served as a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, training aircrews on the Lockheed P3 0rion patrol aircraft. After leaving the Navy, she spent 22 years involved in global AIDS education. In 2015, she became involved in climate change. She is a member of the South Orange County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Education.
Very well said. On February 5, 2020, the PBS Show “NOVA,” aired the program “Polar Extremes,” which showed that the polar regions of Earth are changing rapidly. “Today, the Arctic is warming faster than anywhere else in the world, and Antarctica has locked in its ice enough water to raise the sea level by a terrifying 200 feet..” Ice shelves in Antarctica are collapsing at a rate 150 times the rate they were prior to the beginning of the Industrial Age. Show after show, report after report has continued to lay in front of us the evidence that our climate on Earth is changing rapidly, and that we are the cause. How much more evidence will it take before people wake up and realize we have to act now, or our children and their children will be paying the price for our inaction? Is that what you want your legacy to be?
The message is very simple: Love your Mother earth. She’s the only there is. Even the last and wealthiest man standing, if he possesses the whole world but has lost his soul, his connection with Mother earth and all who live, will die a lonely pauper. There is only one for all, so there must be all for one, our Mother earth.
I have a friend who lives in Ohio whose farm is being smoked because of the fires across the West. All that carbon, stored for decades in living trees is now blanketing the continent as temperatures skyrocket around the world. Some continue to deny climate science because they can not tell the difference between climate and weather. Guess what. Now they are pretty much the same. It’s not too late, but its getting there.