About a month remains before the California Coastal Commission closes the window for middle school and high school students to participate in the state agency’s latest edition of the Climate Video Challenge.

The Coastal Commission is calling on California’s student filmmakers to make a short video that answers the question “What is your vision for a thriving future?” Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on May 31.

To get started on the project, the agency suggests that prospective participants “imagine a day in your thriving future.”

“What is the first thing you do in the morning? Where do you go to work or school? How do you get there? What does your neighborhood look like? Continue for the rest of the day,” the CCC asks as brainstorming ideas.

The project, the CCC notes, should answer those questions and several others relating to the future of housing, food and water resources, health care, education, ecosystems and climate change. The video should guide viewers through a day in the life of said future.

The filmmakers can interview friends and family about their own visions, and then produce the video in several visual mediums, including, among other things, an original comic or animation, a fictional movie, a news segment or a documentary.

Video entries must not exceed three minutes, and any person who is identifiable in the short movie must have filled out a waiver. For those under 18 in the video, a parent or guardian must sign the waiver.

All forms and waivers, as well as additional information on the rules and regulations and how to submit an entry for the contest can be found at coastal.ca.gov/climatechallenge/. There, prospective participants can see a list of winning entries from previous years’ competitions.

Charlotte Quintanar, a San Clemente teen who attends Saint Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, won first place in the CCC’s 2022 Climate Video Challenge for her short film, Growing Our Future.