Coastal Commission Opens Climate Video Challenge for Student Filmmakers

The California Coastal Commission is inviting middle school and high school students to compete for cash prizes in its climate video challenge—an opportunity for young filmmakers and environmental advocates to address what climate justice looks like to them.

Now through March 31, middle school- and high-school-aged students up and down the state can participate in the challenge by putting together short videos (three minutes maximum) that answer this question: “What does climate justice look like to me?”

“Not all Californians experience pollution and climate change equally. Low-income communities, People of Color, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, older or very young people, women—all can be more susceptible to risks posed by climate change,” the Coastal Commission explained.

“Having fewer burdens and greater wealth, for example, can make it easier to adapt and respond to climate changes,” the agency continued. “Climate justice is a concept that focuses on addressing the unequal burdens of climate change and working toward equity in climate change solutions.”

Individual student filmmakers or groups of no more than five can send in entries. The top three entries will take home cash prizes: $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.

Last year’s first-place video was created by Edison and Ashley Jun, who used Legos in a stop-motion animation to answer the question, “How do we come together for the climate?”

For the full breakdown of rules, how to enter the contest and what the CCC is looking for, head to coastal.ca.gov/climatechallenge.

