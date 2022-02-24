College for All Foundation Hosts Upcoming Fundraiser at Marco Forster Middle School

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

In order to raise money for the Marco Forster Middle School AVID program, the College for All Foundation will host a Hoosegow Day Community Carnival at the school’s campus on March 11 from 3:25-6:30 p.m.

The event is named for Hoos’Gow Day, an annual tradition hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association in celebration of Swallows Day. Admission for the Marco Forster event will be free, but there will be food and games available for purchase. The carnival will be held in the back area of the school at the basketball courts and fields.

The AVID Program is an in-school academic support program for grades 6-12 that prepares students for college eligibility and success.

“AVID helps students organize themselves, promotes academic success, orients students with all things related to college, pushes students into the most advanced classes that they are prepared to handle, and drives students towards personal success,” said parent Sonia C. Loya, whose child is in the program.

Funds raised from the carnival will go to support AVID activities and primarily cover the cost of camps, educational field trips to college campuses, and fun field trips as rewards for the students’ hard work and achievements.

