Community Groups Come Together to Give Valentine’s Day Cards to Seniors

Staff

Senior citizens who aren’t able to see their family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic might be feeling lonely these days—so Home Instead South Orange County, local Girl Scout troops, and elementary schools teamed up to deliver Valentine’s Day cards and flowers to them.

The cards were made by members of Aliso Viejo Girl Scout Troop 4501, Rancho Santa Margarita Girl Scout Troop 2898, and students at Alderwood Elementary in Irvine. They were given to seniors at San Juan Mobile Estates in San Juan Capistrano, the Dana Point Senior Center, and elsewhere throughout South Orange County.

Jim Kordenbrock Jr., who heads up the South Orange County office of Home Instead—which offers senior services—said local seniors appreciated the cards and flowers. Home Instead usually has a Christmas gift program for seniors, and wanted to do something for Valentine’s Day, given how the pandemic has impacted senior life and caused some of them to become isolated.

“It’s been great, this whole program,” Kordenbrock said. “It was very moving to get their reaction—the smile and, ‘I’m so thankful.’ ”

More than 500 seniors reportedly received cards and flowers.

