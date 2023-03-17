Ambuehl Elementary School Student Edward Reising has overcome a brain tumor—a battle that has earned praise from San Juan Capistrano officials and community members.

In recognition of his resilience, Reising will get to ride in this year’s Swallows Day Parade on Saturday, March 25 in a fire truck with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Authority.

Jim Taylor, president of the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association—which organizes the event—presented Reising with a vest, badge, and honorary membership during a City Council meeting on March 7.

“We also have a cowboy hat for you,” Taylor said to applause.

Mayor Howard Hart also presented Reising an award for courage and resilience.

“Mr. Reising has shown extraordinary courage in the face of daunting physical peril,” Hart said. “In August 2022, doctors discovered a tumor growing in Mr. Reising’s brain. Mr. Reising has flown by helicopter to CHOC Children’s Hospital, where two days later he had surgery to remove the tumor.”

Reising surmounted the challenge and “often exceeded his care team’s goals for recovery as he is looking to rejoining his classmates in an expedited manner,” Hart said.

“Mr. Reising displays a positive can-do attitude towards life that many with far fewer challenges before them can learn from,” Hart said.

San Juan Police Chief Justin Montano called Reising “strong, courageous, and tough.”

“I want you to know, you have a 24/7 invitation to our substation anytime you want to see a police car, motorcycle, dogs,” Montano said. “You just let your parents know and we can make it happen. We’re so proud of what you’ve gone through.”

Montano presented Reising with a kids’ deputy hat.