Community Mourns Death of Former Parks and Rec Commissioner Ron Denman

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Featured photo: Courtesy of Howard Hart

Former longtime Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ron Denman recently passed away, drawing tributes from current city officials.

The recent Feb. 8 City Council meeting was dedicated in his honor.

“Ron lived in San Juan Capistrano for 47 years. He moved to San Juan Capistrano with his late wife, Eileen, in 1975 and raised their two daughters, Laura and Jennifer,” Mayor Derek Reeve said. “He retired from the pharmaceutical industry as a national account manager after 35 years.”

Denman grew up in Wisconsin and was a skilled musician, Reeve said. Denman is on the city’s Wall of Recognition—intended to spotlight residents who have made a notably beneficial impact on the community—after being nominated by Mayor Pro Tem Howard Hart last year.

“Rest in Peace to Commissioner Ron Denman,” Hart said in a post on his official Facebook page. “Thank you for raising such an amazing daughter, who would eventually become my bride; for welcoming me into your family; for serving as a friend, confidant, and advisor; and, for your long record of service to San Juan Capistrano. You will be dearly missed.”

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

