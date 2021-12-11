Community Mourns Death of Local Author

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured photo: Courtesy of Victoria Hardesty

Nancy Lee Perez, who many in San Juan Capistrano considered a friend, died peacefully at her home on December 2 from complications of an auto-immune disease. Her husband, Ray, and her sister, Janice Malpass, were by her side. She was 72.

Perez was “a devoted San Juan Capistrano resident for over 30 years,” according to those who knew her. She was originally from Pomona.

“Perez was a passionate reader and spent 30 years writing, creating, and editing advertising content before becoming a novelist,” said friend John Caldwell. “She and her lifelong best friend, Victoria Hardesty, wrote a series of children’s books about kids and their Arabian horses based in a San Juan Capistrano setting.”

Hardesty said she was lucky to have a best friend for 58 years, and the two “grew up and became women together.”

“We shared tragedy and triumph. We lived separate lives but maintained a strong friendship with mutual support for the majority of our lives,” Hardesty said. “That came to an end last week, when my best friend, writing partner, and buddy passed away. Nancy crossed over Rainbow Bridge as she slept. Her struggles are over, her pain gone forever. Things will never be the same without her.”

