Community Organizations Held Food Drive for Families

Staff report

Mountain View Church in San Juan Capistrano partnered with community organizations Unidos, Family Assistance Ministries, Iglesia Monte Vista and Crisis Kitchen Coalition for a food drive on April 7.

Boxes given to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic included milk, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, breads, desserts and sweets, which came from local businesses and markets.

Community organizations came together to give food to families impacted by the cornavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of Mountain View Church.

“A team of 10 unloaded the FAM (Family Assistance Ministries) truck of all the donated food from local markets and divided them into categorie, so they could begin re-boxing for the families for easier distribution,” a press release said. “This effort came to be when FAM contacted James Parris at the Crisis Kitchen Coalition to see if they could help distribute the donations that were more than they could distribute on their own. The Crisis Kitchen Coalition was able to be here to pull the food that they will use to prepare the meals they are distributing on the weekends and the Unidos/Mountain View Church team used the rest of the food to put together these amazing boxes to hand out to local residents.”

The food drive was held at Mountain View Church, located in the Vermeulen Ranch Center in San Juan Capistrano.