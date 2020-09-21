EYE ON SJC, News

Congressional Candidates to Participate in Forums

49th Congressional District Race

Rep. Mike Levin, the Democratic incumbent for the 49th Congressional District, and his Republican challenger, San Juan Capistrano Councilmember Brian Maryott, will participate in a series of forums the week of Oct. 5:

  • Monday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.: Hosted by the Voice of OC, which will livestream the forum on its website and Facebook page.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.: Hosted by the Vista Chamber of Commerce. The League of Women Voters will moderate. Viewing information, TBD.
  • Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Hosted by Pacific Ridge High School and moderated by Voice of San Diego. Viewing information, TBD.

