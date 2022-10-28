Construction Begins for First Phase of Camino Capistrano Rehabilitation Project

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Street work for the start of a large-scale pavement improvement project for San Juan Capistrano reportedly began on Monday, Oct. 24.

The city has commissioned what is termed the Camino Capistrano Rehabilitation Project, which will resurface pavement on the namesake street from the city limits at Dana Point to Laguna Niguel. Monday’s kickoff commenced the first phase between San Juan Creek Road and La Zanja Street, a city announcement said.

“Construction will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday through Friday; no work on Saturday and Sunday nights,” a city update said.

Work on the first phase is expected to be completed in mid-November.

“The Camino Capistrano Pavement Rehabilitation Project will be resurfacing approximately 2½ miles of Camino Capistrano from the northern units to the southerly units,” City Engineer Joe Parco said during a presentation to the City Council in June. “The project will also include sections of Stonehill Drive between Camino Capistrano and the Dana Point border, Avenida Aeropuerto between Camino Capistrano and the railroad track, and Ortega Highway between Camino Capistrano and El Camino Real.”

The Camino Capistrano project is the starting point for an ambitious and long-term plan by the city to upgrade local streets following years of neglected maintenance, which is said to be attributed to a lack of available funds. Federal funding obtained as part of intended COVID-19 pandemic mitigation will go toward overall street rehabilitation goals, which is scheduled in phases throughout the city for the coming years.

