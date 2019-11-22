Construction Continues in Downtown San Juan Capistrano

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Construction continues on Verdugo Street in Downtown San Juan Capistrano.

In an email to The Capistrano Dispatch on Wednesday, Nov. 13, city officials said the city’s contractor, C.S. Legacy, has removed catch basins and storm drain pipes and installed new storm drain pipes at the west end of Verdugo Street.

“Construction activity over the past three weeks has included removal of the southerly sidewalk and sections of street pavement (i.e., near the Verdugo Street cul-de-sac and Regency Theatres),” the email said.

Construction of the new catch basins, underground electrical conduits, irrigation lines, storm drain lines, and removal of existing streets lights were underway at the time the email was sent.

Construction for the beautification project began in October, at which time Verdugo Street from Camino Capistrano to the train depot plaza, was closed to vehicular traffic.

The street will remain closed for approximately four to five months, and the project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2020.

“This long-awaited capital improvement project will provide wider sidewalks, decorative brick pavers, enhanced lighting, landscaping and a more pedestrian-friendly gateway to the downtown,” the email from the city said.

City staff is said to be actively coordinating with the business community to mitigate potential impacts to customers. Businesses in the area remain open and still have patrons coming in, and business owners are encouraging people to still come out. The nearby Los Rios Historic District is also still active. Dennie Hahn, owner of The Cottage Gallery, said in an email to The Capistrano Dispatch there is a “critical need for the community to still come out and shop and dine regardless of the construction.”

“The holiday season plays a huge part in our success or failure as a business,” Hahn said. “The fact that this construction is happening at a critical time of the year is quite a burden.”

For more information on the project, visit the city website at sanjuancapistrano.org.