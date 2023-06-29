Buildings are visibly coming to life along Ramos Street and Paseo Adelanto as part of the coming River Street Marketplace shopping and community center.

The development in the Los Rios Historic District is the brainchild of local developer Dan Almquist, who was not able to be reached for comment. Construction workers have been visible at the site.

River Street Marketplace is expected to open later this year.

More than 20 business tenants have been previously announced for the center, including McConnell’s Ice Cream and Mexican restaurant La Vaquera.

Local brewery Capistrano Brewing, fried chicken spot Bred’s Hot Chicken, and Western clothing shop Wildfire Mercantile will also be in River Street Marketplace.

The center will have open space for pedestrians to spend time in, as well.