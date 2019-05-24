Construction of New Passing Siding Track to Begin This Month

Staff

Construction to add a new passing siding railroad track between San Juan Capistrano and Laguna Niguel is set to begin this month, according to the city’s weekly announcements.

In coordination with Metrolink and the two cities, the Orange County Transportation Authority will add nearly two miles of passing siding track that will run from Trabuco Creek in San Juan to the Laguna Niguel-Mission Viejo Metrolink station.

By adding the passing siding track, which will run adjacent to the existing track, trains traveling in opposite directions will be able to pass each other without stopping.

“The project will reduce delays, increase safety and provide more reliable rail service,” the city stated in its announcements.

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2021 and will occur mostly during the day. The city notes that there is likely to be some weekend and nighttime construction throughout the project.

In those cases, advance notice will be given out prior the nighttime activities, as well as to notify residents of street closures.

More information about the project can be found on the OCTA website at octa.net/passingsiding.