Motorists driving down, or pedestrians walking by, Del Obispo Street in San Juan Capistrano may have noticed building framework has gone up near the Ortega Highway intersection.

That’s because construction is underway for the new In-N-Out Burger location at the old Marie Callender’s site, necessitating the demolition of the old Marie Callender’s building.

The property at 31791 Del Obispo Street is currently fenced off to the general public as construction crews work to build the new drive-through fast food location. Signs are posted advertising job openings.

“Our work continues to progress at our location at 31791 Del Obispo Street in San Juan Capistrano,” said Mike Abbate, In-N-Out’s Assistant Vice President of Real Estate and Development. “However, it’s still too early to predict an opening date.”

The City Council approved allowing the In-N-Out location on Del Obispo Street in February 2022 by a 3-2 vote, because the drive-through component required discretionary and conditional-use permits.

Numerous residents were against the decision to allow an In-N-Out location on Del Obispo Street due to the expected increase in traffic.

The property is privately owned by Andrew Stroscher.