Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, which is reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

There were 244 hospitalizations reported by the Orange County Health Care Agency on Friday, which is an increase of 67 cases from just a week ago. The county reported 251 hospitalizations on Thursday – a number not seen in two months, when, on Sept. 5 as the county continued to decline from mid-July highs, Orange County had 253 hospitalizations. The county reported a 17.3% rise in hospitalizations over the last three days.

Orange County reported 95 ICU patients as of Friday, which is an increase of 23 from a week ago. The county has not been at that level since Aug. 30 with 98 ICU cases. In the county’s hospitals, there are 30% of the ICU beds currently available and 64% of ventilators available.

Statewide, California has reported a surge in hospitalizations since the start of November. On Oct. 26, there were exactly 3,000 COVID-10 hospitalized patients and 774 ICU patients. On Nov. 12, the state reported 4,138 hospitalized cases and 1,031 ICU patients.

Orange County reported 598 new COVID-19 cases and two new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, which adds up to 2,637 cases and 19 deaths in the last seven days.

Over the last 30 days, there have been 7,775 cases and 162 deaths in Orange County. In the 30 days previous to that, there were 5,309 cases and 267 deaths, which means there were 2,466 more cases over the last 30 days than the previous, but 105 fewer deaths.

Cumulatively, there have been 64,058 cases and 1,522 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county’s most recently reported seven-day average of new cases from Oct. 31 is 215 new cases per day, which has been on the rise since Oct. 6’s posting of 174 new cases per day. It is expected this average will jump up next week as the first week of November enters the calculation. The seven-day case average is reported on a 14-day lag.

There are 26,581 cases where race or ethnicity is not available or provided, but of the cases where race or ethnicity is known, 48.08% are Hispanic or Latino, 26.03% are white, 14.17% are listed as other, 8.34% are Asian and 1.34% are Black.

Of the 1,503 total deaths, 495 are aged 85 or older, 330 are aged 75-84, 301 are aged 65-74 and 211 are aged 55-64. Of the total deaths, 652 are Hispanic or Latino, 514 are white, 278 are Asian and 23 are Black.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 56,018 cases. The estimated recoveries are based on the previous 28-day’s cumulative case count.

Over the last 30 days, there have been 5,705 recoveries, which is much more than the 30 days prior to that at 4,917.

Orange County remained in the state’s red “substantial” tier – the second-highest risk level of the state’s four-tiered, color-coded coronavirus monitoring system – when the state made its weekly update on Tuesday. The county’s daily new cases per 100,000 (5.6) and health equity testing positivity rate (5.5%) improved slightly but remained at red levels. The countywide testing positivity rate (3.3%) also dropped slightly but stayed at the lower orange “moderate” level.

Locally in South Orange County, San Juan Capistrano remains the leader in coronavirus cases, and San Clemente has seen a recent rise in deaths.

San Juan Capistrano has 699 total cases and 15 total deaths, with 31 cases and no deaths in the last week. The city has recorded 115 cases and two deaths in the last 30 days, a slight decrease from the 117 cases and two deaths of the 30 days previous to that.

San Clemente has 658 total cases and 10 total deaths, with 26 cases and no deaths in the last week. The city recorded 99 cases and four deaths in the last 30 days, an increase from the 85 cases and one death of the 30 days previous to that.

Dana Point has 323 total cases and four total deaths, with four cases and no deaths in the last week. The city recorded 29 cases and one death in the last 30 days, a slight decrease from the 33 cases and the same number of deaths of the 30 days previous to that.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 82 total cases and less than five total deaths, with three cases in the last week. The city recorded 10 cases in the last 30 days, a slight decrease from the 12 cases of the 30 days previous to that. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.