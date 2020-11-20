Coronavirus Testing Site Opens in San Juan Capistrano

Staff report

Testing for COVID-19 will be available on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Serra High School (31422 Camino Capistrano, by Stone Field Park) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The test will be free and for anyone with or without symptoms, according to event announcements. An appointment is required and can be made at oc.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/screen/landing.

Masks are required. Latino Health Access can be reached at 714.805.7838 for anyone who needs help making an appointment.

As of Nov. 4, San Juan Capistrano’s 92675 zip code had a 9.8% testing positivity rate. On Monday, Nov. 16, Orange County had a 4.6% testing positivity rate county wide and a 5.5% health equity testing rate.

On Oct. 6, downtown San Juan Capistrano was marked as one of the census tracts included in the county’s health equity testing positivity metric used in the state’s four-tiered, color-coded coronavirus monitoring system. The health equity metric tracks the impact of coronavirus in the state’s harder-hit, lower-income and more racially diverse communities.