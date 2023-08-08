By Clara Helm

In a City Council meeting on Aug. 1, councilmembers unanimously voted in favor of the construction of a memorial dedication and other improvements to the San Juan Capistrano Community Center in honor of the late Deputy Brian Haney.

The approved staff recommendation includes the installation of a decorative boulder with a dedication plaque near the flagpole, an expanded granite seating area, flagpole lighting, and general landscaping to beautify the area.

“I think it’s a great idea to remember Deputy Haney in this way; it’s such a tragedy for the community and for the law enforcement in our community, too,” said Councilmember John Taylor. “So, I fully support this and want it to be really beautiful.”

Haney died this past February in a traffic collision, leaving behind his wife and infant son. In remembrance of Haney’s life and service, city staff formulated a design in July to present to the councilmembers.

The existing benches at the community center will be removed and replaced with benches similar to those along Verdugo Street in San Juan Capistrano.

The landscape around the area will be completely redone with a planting palette “to provide a tranquil environment for those who visit the site,” according to city staff who presented the plans to the council.

The city’s landscape contractor, BrightView Landscaping, will complete the landscaping improvements and install the seating area, while the city’s facilities contractor, United Building, will install the other improvements.

For this project, Brightview Landscaping will be donating labor costs in honor of Deputy Haney.

“I appreciate our landscaping contractor Brightview for donating labor; labor is not cheap, so it’s a notable contribution and we appreciate it,” said Mayor Pro Tem Sergio Farias.

The City Council will appropriate $16,500 from the general fund for the improvements. For the installation of the new benches, the city will use coffers from its existing public works budget.

Mayor Howard Hart gave his support for the staff suggestion and commented on the well-made choice of the memorial residing by the U.S. flag.

“I would like to point out that (the memorial) is particularly appropriate in light of Deputy Haney’s service not only in the Orange County Sheriffs but with the United States Air Force,” said Hart.

After the memorial and improvements have been completed, the city plans to host a dedication ceremony in the fall, pending council approval.