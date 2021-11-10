Council Approves New Additions for SJC Wall of Recognition

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Featured photo: Local equestrian Kathy Holman is among the new names going up on San Juan Capistrano’s Wall of Recognition. Photo: Collin Breaux

Former longtime Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ronald Denman, equestrian Kathy Holman, and past Mayor Joe Soto will be added to the San Juan Capistrano Wall of Recognition as 2021 honorees.

The council approved the nominees during a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The three community members were chosen from a pool of four honorees, with developer Dan Almquist also nominated but not chosen. City officials wanted to stick with a limit of three honorees. The Wall of Recognition is intended to honor community members who have made a substantial positive impact on the area, and it is on display at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center.

Councilmember Howard Hart nominated Denman, citing his 46 years of residency in San Juan and his key role in establishing and naming Reata Park. Holman was nominated by the Capistrano Animal Rescue Effort Foundation due to her role in maintaining and promoting San Juan’s equestrian heritage. Soto was nominated by numerous community members, including Tom Hribar and John Caldwell, because of his support of local institutions that include CREER and Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Almquist was nominated by the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society due to his downtown properties and development projects playing a role in revitalizing the area through business income. A subcommittee comprised of Mayor John Taylor and Councilmember Troy Bourne reviewed the nominations.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com

