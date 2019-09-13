Council to Consider Contract Award for Verdugo Street Beautification

By Shawn Raymundo

Councilmembers next week are expected to award a contract for the Verdugo Street Beautification project, which could allow the modification plans of the downtown street to get underway this fall.

The city is recommending that city council award the contract to C.S. Legacy Construction, one of four companies that submitted bids for the capital improvement project. Legacy submitted a bid of about $1.72 million, which was the lowest bid the city received. The highest bid received was for nearly $2.58 million from Palp, Inc.

The project is expected to cost a total of nearly $2.2 million when taking into account Legacy’s construction bid, contingency costs and other construction-related expenses, according to the city, which has a budget of a little more than $1.5 million earmarked for the plans.

To make up the $690,000 shortfall, the city said it will ask the council to approve the use of coffers from its Successor Agency Non-Housing Bonds, Systems Development Funds and Community Facilities District Funds.

In mid-July, the council voted to approve the remodeling plans and specifications for the capital improvement project, allowing the city to begin accepting bids from potential contractors.

The project intends to make Verdugo Street more pedestrian-friendly by widening the sidewalk and implementing new landscaping, brick paving, lighting and street furniture.

From its entrance at Camino Capistrano to near the end of the cul-de-sac, the street would narrow from 40 feet to 28 feet. When complete, the south-side sidewalk will widen from 6 feet to 11 feet, while the north-side curb extends from about 5.5 feet to nearly 12.5 feet, according to the city.

If the city awards the contract and construction begins in the coming months, the project could be completed by March 2020, the city has previously estimated. The council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at city hall.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow The Dispatch @CapoDispatch.