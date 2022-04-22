Council Fills Vacancy on Equestrian Commission

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Carolyn Kahler has been appointed to the San Juan Capistrano Parks, Equestrian and Community Services Commission, filling a vacancy on the board.

The vacancy was declared on March 1. A mayor’s subcommittee that interviewed applicants recommended Kahler be appointed, which was approved by the City Council on April 19. A total of six people applied.

The term of the appointment ends on March 31, 2023, according to an agenda report.

