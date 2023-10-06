After devoting 32 years to teaching South Orange County and many beyond about her heritage as a member of the Acjachemen Nation, Jacque Tahuka-Nunez’s efforts were recognized by the City of San Juan Capistrano Tuesday night, Oct. 3.

At Tuesday’s San Juan Capistrano City Council meeting, Mayor Howard Hart spoke about Tahuka-Nunez, who is retiring from her company, Journeys to the Past, and passing it on to her son. Through her company, she made countless appearances at schools, performing arts centers and more, presenting the daily lives of ancestors in the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation 84A.

“Her partnerships in Southern California include surrounding tribes, school districts, our State Parks and Native American educational entities that respect her work and have brought her throughout the state of California, sharing not only history but the intrinsic lessons of believing in yourself, celebrating your culture and celebrating your neighbor’s culture, too,” Hart said.

He also listed off her career accomplishments, which includes being recognized as Educator of the Year in 2007, 2009, 2015 and 2019 by the California American Indian State Conference, the Orange County Department of Education and other entities. Tahuka-Nunez was also inducted in the International Educators’ Hall of Fame in 2018.

Over the course of her career, she dazzled audiences with her vocal undulations, singing, dancing and storytelling abilities. That started in San Juan Capistrano when she began performing as Mrs. Claus at Christmastime tree lightings, and as her career continued, her name would be placed on the city’s Wall of Honor in 2015.

Tahuka-Nunez started her Native American storytelling journey when she noticed that her children were being bullied at school for having long, braided hair, and felt the need to share her family’s history with others.

“Every child needs to feel that their family is of worth, and so my program morphed into this hidden message of, ‘You are special,’” she said Tuesday. ‘Your family is special; if you speak another language, that is special; if you eat different food, that is special! Begin to look at your neighbor, and to know who they are, and celebrate them.’”

She continued, saying she felt that God led her to change the South County community for the better. Once Tahuka-Nunez began to tell others about her heritage, her program grew to where she traveled up and down California and out of state to give presentations.

It signified that what she was doing was more than just representing her own tribe, she said.

However, her journey required commitment and perseverance in spreading information that wasn’t always well-received and thought of as important three decades ago.

“Early on, the Orange County Department of Education embraced me and promoted my program,” said Tahuka-Nunez. “It took (time for people) to buy in and see that I had done my work, and made sure that my program aligned with other curriculum.”

She still has a written curriculum she wants to publish in the near future, but with respect to receiving credit for her career as a whole, the recognition has been meaningful. It speaks to more than just her life, but that of her mother, as well, who was taken from her own home and sent to a boarding school in the 1930s.

“She was made to feel that it was not okay to be a Native American,” Tahuka-Nunez said. “To be acknowledged for my education (and) for my contributions, I feel it heals the many generations that were not respected, that were not embraced.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, she also gave the councilmembers candy bars and bookmarks with an inspirational quote from one of her poems as a thank you for her recognition.

“Whether it was to thousands in a theater or one student at a time, Jackie, you’ve truly made a difference,” Mayor Hart said. “Thank you so much.”