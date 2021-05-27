Country Artist Midland Headlines Upcoming MissionFest

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

MissionFest returns this year on July 10 at The OutPost in Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park.

Midland will headline the event. Tickets are on sale at missionfest.com and eventbrite.com.

“Midland’s rich style and sound is rooted in tradition,” a news release stated. “Their platinum certified chart-topping debut ‘Drinkin’ Problem’ earned the band their first GRAMMY Awards nomination for best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.”

Devin Dawson, The White Buffalo, Daring Greatly, and local act The James Kelly Band will also perform.

“The return of MissionFest also signals the grand opening of The OutPost, located at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano,” a news release said. “The OutPost now adds a live entertainment venue to one of America’s premier equestrian parks.”

Fine wines, local cuisine, vendors, and outdoor activities will also be available at MissionFest.

